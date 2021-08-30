The Last Thing Mary Saw Movie Clip - Mary and Eleanor

The Last Thing Mary Saw Movie Clip - Mary and Eleanor - Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finds fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman, Orphan), the home’s maid.

Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible.

The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger (Rory Culkin, Waco, Halston) and the revelation of greater forces at work.

The Last Thing Mary Saw is the feature film debut of writer/director Edoardo Vitaletti.