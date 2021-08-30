PERFECT HORROR Movie

PERFECT HORROR Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An ambitious film director, Mr. Gang, brings his crew to an abandoned factory, which is reputed to be one of the most haunted places in northern China, to shoot a horror film.

Mr. Gang ignores all common sense and tells his crew that they are staying for the night, despite the warnings against doing so.

What happens to them that night is more terrible than anything Mr. Gang was conceiving for his perfect horror film.

In Mandarin with English subtitles.