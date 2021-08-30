The One You're With Movie

The One You're With Movie Trailer HD- A one-night stand wakes up to discover they are forced to live together due to a nation-wide state of emergency.

- Plot synopsis: A down-and-out young woman who's moved to Austin to start her life over ends up on a "swipe right" date with a neurotic guy looking for long-term love.

After a one night stand the woman attempts to leave only to find that the world has shifted into a state of emergency forcing them to stay indoors for three weeks.The forced coupling turns into a battle of the sexes as they're forced to face their own relationship troubles and avoid killing one another in the process."The One You're With" is a look at modern love in the time of insanity and the levity that's possible despite the world crumbling around us.

DIRECTED BY C.

Bailey Werner STARRING Koko Marshall, C.

Bailey Werner, Colton Dunn & Nicholas Rutherford