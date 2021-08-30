BOY MEETS BOY Movie Clip - Show me what you can do

BOY MEETS BOY Movie Clip - Show me what you can do - Have you ever fallen in love in just one day?

‘Before Sunrise’ meets ‘Weekend’ on the streets of Berlin when handsome young Harry, exhausted from partying for 48 hours straight at a sweaty nightclub, crosses paths with cute dancer Johannes.

With 15 hours to kill before his flight home, Harry takes up Johannes’ offer to take a wander through this thrumming city.

Before long, a simple meet-cute evolves into something much more, where each of these men must confront their own truths – and face their futures.