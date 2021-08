Caldor Fire Latest — Aug. 30, 5 a.m.

THE WINDS PICK UP AND RIGHTAROUND THE CALIBER FIRESPECIFICALLY WHICH IS GOING TOBE PROBLEMATIC.

INEWS PEOPLE HAVE BEEN FORCEDTO EVACUATE ACROSS EL DORADOCOUNTY AS A COUNTER FIRE GROWSYEAH, THIS HAS MANY RESIDENTSFROM THE TOWER AREA DRIVING TOSAFETY AS FLAMES START IN THESMOKE, FOX FORTY'S COVER DIXONJOINS US WITH A LOOK HERE ATTHE FIRE MOVING EAST AND THESOUTH.WE'RE RIGHT OFF ASPEN CREEKTAHOE, YOU CAN SEE THE CALDORFIRE CONTINUES TO RIP THROUGHELDORADO COUNTY OVER TAKINGTHE SCAB AND JUST OFF HIGHWAYSIDES OF THE HIGHWAY AT THISPOINT HAS BURNED ABOUT 265SQUARE MILES NOT FAR FROMSOUTH LAKE TAHOE ARE ONLYABOUT 15 MILES FROM THE CITYOF SOUTH LAKE TAHOE.

ALL OFTHAT CITY IS UNDER SOME SORTOF EVACUATION ORDER AT THISPOINT NOW HIGHWAY 50 DEPENDINGON WHERE YOU GO UP AND DOWNTHIS ROADWAY, YOU'LL SEEFLAMES EITHER TO THE RIGHTSIDE OR TO THE LEFT SIDE ANDFIRE CREWS EITHER KEEPING ANEYE ON THE BLAZES ARE ACTIVELYFIGHTING THEM NOW WE ALSOSTOPPED BY THE SIERRA AT TAHOERESORT AND WE CAN TELL YOUTHAT THE FIRE HAS MADE IT TOTHE RESORT WE SAW THINGSBURNING ON THE GROUND.

THEMAJOR BUILDINGS WEREDEFINITELY STILL THERE INTERMS OF WHETHER OR NOT ITTOOK DOWN IN THE LIFT IT WASTOO DARK FOR US TO REALLY.SEE HOW MUCH DAMAGE HADBEEN DONE BUT THERE AREDEFINITELY PART OF THEPROPERTY, PERHAPS JUSTVEGETATION OR PERHAPS THEIRACTUAL STRUCTURES WILL HAVE TOLIGHT OF DAY OF JUST HOW MUCHDAMAGE WAS DONE TO SIERRA ATTAHOE.

BUT YOU CAN SEE JUSTHOW MUCH DAMAGE IS DONE TOTHIS POINT HAVE BEEN DESTROYEDBY THE FIRE THAT CONTINUES TORAGE.CARS ARE ALSO LINED UPALONG HIGHWAY 88 THIS HERE'S ALIVE LOOK HERE AT THE SILVER,THE LEASE OF THE FORECAST.YES IS RIGHT OVER BY SILVERFORK THEIR SILVER FOR CAFENEAR HERE SAN FLAG, THIS ISCAN JUST SEE HOW THE FLAMESARE JUST ROARING RIGHT GOINGUP THE TREES GOING UP THEHILLSIDE THERE AND THIS ISREASONS WHY 50 IS CLOSED ANDYOU SAW RIGHT THERE JUST SOMEOF THE EMBERS COMING FROM THETOP OF THE TREE.THOSE ARE WITH SPREAD RATE,THOSE FLAMES GROW THOSE EMBERSMUCH RAPIDLY CAN SEE ALL THENUMBERS LOOK AT THAT AS THEYGO OFF TO THE RIGHT SIDETHAT'S A GOOD INDICATION WILLFIREFIGHTERS ARE DEALING WITH.SIERRA AT TAHOE WHICH ISFARTHER EAST RIGHT GOINGTOWARDS THEIR BUILDING YEAH,IT LOOKED LIKE AND JUST WESTOF THAT LOWER DOWN THE HILL.THIS IS WHERE DID OURPHOTOGRAPHER DAN SO THIS ISWHY AREA.ALSO LINED UP FROM HIGHWAY89 TO 88 AS PEOPLE LIVING EAST