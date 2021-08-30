Top 10 Things That Look FREAKY Close Up

It’s about perspective.

For this list, we’re looking at ordinary objects that start looking anything but ordinary when you get a close enough look at them through a microscope or a similar device.

You’ll never look at some of these things in the same way again.

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Ordinary Things That Look Weird Up Close.