Monday, August 30, 2021

Top 10 Things Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Got Factually Right

These are the things that 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" got historically right.

Quentin Tarantino may play it fast and loose with the facts most of the time, but some of the time, he's pretty on point — how close to home did he hit it with his new movie?

From the Manson Girls' favorite music, to the name of Roman Polanski's dog, to Bruce Lee's surprising client, we're looking into the real-life history behind QT's latest fantasy.

