2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid takes on the track

While not a new model altogether, the 2021 Turbo S E-Hybrid is better than ever this year.

Mainly, it makes more power and torque, specifically 12 more ponies and an additional 16 pound-feet for totals of 690 horsepower and 641 pound-feet.

That makes the car 0.2 second faster to 60 mph.

The battery is more energy-dense, too, at 17.9 kWh instead of 14.1.

That increases the EPA-estimated electric range from 14 miles to 17.

Somewhat ironically, however, EPA combined fuel economy when running only on gasoline drops from 20 mpg to 19.

Throw in the fact that the infotainment has been upgraded with a higher-resolution screen and wireless Apple CarPlay, and that the Turbo S E-Hybrid gets every single performance upgrade available (adaptive suspension, active roll control, torque vectoring, rear axle steering and ceramic brakes), and you have the best Panamera ever built.