2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo goes off-roading

It's finally here, the car we've been waiting for since 2018, the Taycan Cross Turismo.

It's also exactly what you would expect: a wagon variant of the Taycan sports sedan with some light off-road tweaks, from cladding to a bit more ride height.

That's plenty to be excited about, since it should be just as nice as the sedan, but with more space.

Obviously, the roofline is the big draw to the Cross Turismo, and besides giving it that wagon shape enthusiasts dig, it adds quite a bit of practicality.

Headroom increases by 0.35 inch at the front, and a quite impressive 3.62 inches in the rear.

Rear cargo space expands from 14.3 cubic feet to 15.7 in the Taycan 4 models and from 12.9 cubic feet to 14.3 in the Turbo models.

That's not a huge increase, but the hatchback shape, opening and folding rear seats means that maximum cargo volume is a handy 42.8 cubic feet for Taycan 4 and 4S and 41.3 for Turbo and Turbo S.