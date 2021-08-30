2022 Porsche 911 GT3 speeding on the track in Python Green

Once again, the 911 GT3 features a 4.0-liter flat-six.

Period, no turbocharger.

Driving a naturally aspirated car these days is rare enough, let alone one that revs to 9,000 rpm and reaches its peak 502 horsepower at 8,400 rpm.

So yeah, not ruined.

In fact, Porsche says it's "practically identical to the engine used in the new 911 GT3 Cup race car." Adding to the audible joy of listening to an engine wail to nine grand is the GT3's stainless steel Sport Exhaust.

