Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, August 30, 2021

Top 10 Video Games With The Best Waifus

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:55s 0 shares 3 views

Top 10 Video Games With The Best Waifus
Top 10 Video Games With The Best Waifus

We know the REAL reason you've been playing these games!

For this list, we’re observing games whose leading ladies often overshadow the main protagonists...or just about every other character and aspect of the game.

We know the REAL reason you've been playing these games!

For this list, we’re observing games whose leading ladies often overshadow the main protagonists...or just about every other character and aspect of the game.

Our countdown includes “Resident Evil” series (1996-), “Soulcalibur” series (1995-), “Shin Megami Tensei” series (1992-), “Final Fantasy” series (1987-), “Genshin Impact” (2020) and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage