'Genius' fifth-grade teacher uses simple DIY to give classroom bulletin board a major upgr

TikToker @reannametcalf teaches fifth grade in Louisiana. "Saw a genius teacher do this and I jumped on the chance! Loving my new bulletin boards," @reannametcalf said.

She stacked assorted colors of tissue paper together, then cut them into thirds lengthwise. Next, she stapled the strips together down the middle and folded them in half lengthwise. On the opposite side of the fold, the teacher cut vertical strips to create a fringe effect. She opened up the fold to reveal all of the festive colors.

Then she twisted the strip every few segments to fan the fringes out. When she had enough strips of the fringe, she stapled them around her bulletin board to create a decorative frame. Finally, the teacher added string lights for an extra bit of flare. The easy tutorial racked up 4.3 million views on TikTok. "You teachers absolutely DO NOT get paid enough!!" one user commented