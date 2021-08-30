Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%.
Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 6.6% and shares of Gamestop up about 3.6% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Daseke, trading up by about 3.3% and Covenant Logistics Group, trading higher by about 3.2% on Monday.
