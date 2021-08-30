Daily Dividend Report: COFS,LOW,SMMF,SYY,CAI

The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021 and will be paid on September 30, 2021.

ChoiceOne Financial Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock of $0.25 per share.

The dividend declared for the third quarter of 2021 is $0.03 higher than the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.05 higher than the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020.

At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $1.00 per share compared to the previous rate of $0.88 per share.

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eighty cents per share, payable November 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2021.

Summit Financial Group, today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a third quarter 2021 dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2021.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on October 22, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021 CAI International, one of the world's leading transportation finance companies, announced today that CAI's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on September 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.