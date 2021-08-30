Ed Asner, Legendary Actor, Dead at 91

Ed Asner, Legendary Actor, Dead at 91.

Fox News reports that actor Ed Asner, best known for playing fictional TV newsman Lou Grant, has died at the age of 91.

Asner's family said the actor passed away "peacefully" on the morning of August 29.

Words cannot express the sadness we feel.

With a kiss on your head - goodnight dad.

We love you, Asner family, via Fox News.

In the 1970s, Asner played the character Lou Grant on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show.'.

He earned seven Emmy awards across his career, a record for a male performer.

In 2003, he reached a new generation of audiences by playing Santa Claus in Will Ferrell's 'Elf.'

In 2009, he voiced elderly widower Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's animated hit, 'Up.'.

Fellow comedians and actors paid tribute to Asner on social media.

A great man...a great actor... a great life.

Thank you Mr. Asner.

#RIP, Mark Hamill, via Twitter.

Sending love to the great Ed Asner's family.

An icon because he was such a beautiful, funny and totally honest actor.

No one like him, Ben Stiller, via Twitter.

Asner was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1929