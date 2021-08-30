Allegheny County Reports 945 New COVID-19 Cases In 72 Hours

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 945 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours.
As Allegheny County reported 318 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, leaders gave an update on the uptick in cases; KDKA's Royce Jones..
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, Allegheny County leaders are urging people to get vaccinated; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.