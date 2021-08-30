Kanye West Claims Universal Released 'Donda' Without His Approval

The controversial music artist made the allegation via a post on Instagram.

UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM, Kanye West, via Instagram.

Universal Music Group is parent company to the Def Jam label, .

Through which 'Donda' was released.

The album dropped on Sunday morning.

West posted the message to Instagram hours after the album was made public.

JAIL 2 refers to "Jail Pt 2," the 24th track on the album... ... that became available for streaming on Sunday following West's post.

When a song is initially blocked by a streaming service, this usually means that it has yet to be cleared legally.

The track features Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who have both recently been embroiled in controversy.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault by a number of women, .

And DaBaby made homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

The two were also a part of one of West's listening events for the new album.

Universal has yet to respond to the allegations