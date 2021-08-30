TikTok is freaking out over a life hack that shows the ‘real’ way to eat English muffins

Are you really supposed to open an English muffin with a fork?

According to this hack, the answer is yes.It’s the latest TikTok hack to spark massive debate after claiming to show the “real way” to accomplish an everyday task.The English muffin hack, if it’s fair to call it that, spread widely thanks to user @sidneyraz.Sid proceeds to examine a pack of Thomas’ Original English Muffins, realizing the instructions say to “split using a fork” .Based on the reactions to Sid’s video, it’s clear that plenty of TikTokers had never even thought to open an English muffin with a fork