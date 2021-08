Cocktail Essentials Every Home Mixologist Should Know, According to the Pros

Want to learn how to make basic mixed drinks but don't know where to start?

Consider this your starter pack of cocktail essentials.

We tapped several professional mixologists for their top tips for home bartenders, including the types of cocktail glasses, cocktail tools, and essential cocktail mixers that should be in every home, plus the basic mixed drinks that everyone should master.