WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Ida Storm Damage in New Orleans

Hurricane Ida brought down walls, damaged roofs, and uprooted trees around New Orleans, LA.
Officials said the storm also knocked out power to the entire city on Sunday (8/29).
Michael George reports on devastation caused across Louisiana by Hurricane Ida (8-30-2021)
Saints coach Sean Payton expects his team to be displaced for at least the next week as New Orleans recovers from the damage done..