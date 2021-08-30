EU countries advised to reintroduce restrictions on US travellers

The Delta variant is sending infections and hospitalisations soaring.
The US is now registering more than 1,000 new cases per day, the highest level since March.
The European Union has removed the U.S. from its list of safe countries for non-essential travel due to rising COVID-19 infections.
