Clubhouse Enables Spatial Audio So Users Feel Like They’re in the Same Room

On Aug.

29, Clubhouse launched an iOS update that enables the feature.

The company says the Android update is "coming soon.".

The feature, which works best with headphones, positions speakers on Clubhouse calls into three-dimensional space around your head, .

Providing the sensation of being in a room together.

Other companies have also embraced spatial audio.

Apple implemented it across its product lines, Sony upgraded the PS5 with 3D audio and launched a speaker capable of immersive 360-degree audio.

And Verizon has a new sound feature called "Verizon Adaptive Sound.".

First available on Motorola phones, the company says the feature "produces a brilliant spatial surround experience regardless of what headphone, soundbar, or earbud brand you use or what application you’re watching or listening to.".

