A man can't believe his fiancee sprung a shocking request on him before they got married.He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice."I am engaged to who I feel is 'the one.'

We had been dating for just over three years, and I proposed last month," he explained.

"my fiancee asked if I would be alright with her being a stay-at-home wife."At first, I laughed because I thought she was joking.

She told me not to laugh and said she wants to be a stay-at-home wife."I asked her why, as we both make pretty good money at our jobs, and we can't afford our current lifestyle with just one income."She says it's because I make a lot more than her, and we could scale back our lifestyle.He tried to understand his fiancee's request, but she just became more defensive about it."I said that I'm not comfortable with that idea and said maybe if we have kids, she could be a stay-at-home mom," he wrote."But I'm not cool with her being a stay-at-home wife.

And she said that I was being 'manipulative' since we're both child-free."I want a partner in life, not a dependant doing nothing productive with their days" .Reddit users questioned the fiancee's intentions.Reddit users questioned the fiancee's intentions."Dude, I think you've been played," one user said