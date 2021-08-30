The Pentagon confirms that the U.S. withdrawal is complete and that the last C-17 left the Kabul airport about an hour ago.
The Pentagon confirms that the U.S. withdrawal is complete and that the last C-17 left the Kabul airport about an hour ago.
Islamic State militants fired a volley of rockets at Kabul's rapidly emptying international airport on Monday, with just hours left..
Evacuations To Continue, Despite Twin Explosions, at Kabul Airport.
On August 26, two explosions
occurred near the Kabul..