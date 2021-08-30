Funeral Held For Former Bruins Player Jimmy Hayes

Friends and family paid their final respects Monday to former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died suddenly last week at the age of 31.
Friends and family paid their final respects Monday to former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died suddenly last week at the age of 31.
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies one day after celebrating son’s 2nd birthday, Steph Curry’s parents to divorce after 33..
Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31.