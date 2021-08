My Name Is Pauli Murray Documentary Movie

My Name Is Pauli Murray Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A look at the life and ideas of Pauli Murray, a non-binary Black lawyer, activist and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall.

Directors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West Writers: Talleah Bridges McMahon, Julie Cohen, Cinque Northern Stars: Patricia Bell-Scott, Pauli Murray, Dolores Chandler