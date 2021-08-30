The Velvet Underground Documentary Movie

The Velvet Underground Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Velvet Underground.

A hypnotic new documentary and the first major film to tell the band’s legendary story.

Playing in theaters and on Apple TV+ October 15 The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock and roll’s most revered bands.

Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage.