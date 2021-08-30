Harbaugh excited for return of fans

HOME AGAINST WESTERNMICHIGAN....THE WOLVERINES ARECOMING OFF A SEASON THAT CANONLY BE DESCRIBED ASDISAPOINTING...TW O ANDFOUR....HEADCOACH JIM HARUBAGHW ITH AREDUCED SALARY HAS ALREADYNAMED HIS STARTINGQUARTERBACK...TH AT IS VERYUNHARBAUGH LIKS BUT THEWOLVERINES WILL GO WITH CADEMCNAMARA WHO CAME ON AND THREWUFOR TD PASSES IN LASTSEASON'S WIN AT RUTGERS..TODAYHARBAUGH DISCUSSED HIS JOYFOR FANS RTERUNING TO MICHIGANSTADIUM ON SATURDAYAFTER A YEAR WITHOUT THEM....Jim Harbuagh says "Can't aitwto be backin that stadium.

The only thingI can reallycompare it to is a Super Bowlenviornment with that manypeiople, thatmany people around the outsidebefore the game and justeverything that goeson.

Tremendous thrill and can'twait."football blitz short sot open