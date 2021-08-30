WBZ Evening News Update For August 30, 2021

Police say a Boston woman died from heat exposure while hiking in Arizona in July; Braintree Police investigating a bank robbery on Washington Street; Busiest Boston MBTA bus route will be free through end of November; Latest forecast.
Police say a Boston woman died from heat exposure while hiking in Arizona in July; Braintree Police investigating a bank robbery on Washington Street; Busiest Boston MBTA bus route will be free through end of November; Latest forecast.
Lonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.