Last US Military Plane Departs From Afghanistan, Concluding America’s Longest War

On Aug.

30, the Pentagon said the United States had completed its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

I’m here to announce the completion of our mission in Afghanistan.

The last C-17 took off at 3:29 pm, Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, via virtual briefing.

While the military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave continues, Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, via virtual briefing.

The departure effectively ended a 20-year war.

President Joe Biden has faced harsh criticism due to the manor in which America's troops were withdrawn.

But he has stood by his decision to get all U.S. troops out by the 20th anniversary of Sept.

11.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will comment on the end of the war in the coming days.

According to a State Department official, nearly 5,500 American citizens have been safely evacuated since the Taliban seized control last month.

The official also said that some people who identified themselves as Americans were either undecided about leaving or did not want to go.

For anyone who still remains and wishes to leave, Psaki said the administration is committed to helping them, even beyond the Aug.

31 deadline.

Our commitment is enduring and our commitment does not waver even as we bring the men and women from our military home, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via statement