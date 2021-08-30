Man Charged With Hitting Pedestrians In Lakeview Was On Probation For Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman
Rayon Allen was on probation for killing a woman in a 2018 hit and run.

But five months after a judge sentenced him, police said the Chicago man plowed down more pedestrians in East Lakeview Sunday morning.

