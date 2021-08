Richmond woman raising money to help family, friends impacted by Ida

A LOCAL WOMAN WANTS TO HELPPEOPLE IN LOUISIANA FOLLOWINGTHE STORM.SHE MOVED TO RICHMOND A YEARBEFORE HURRICANEKATRINA HIT - BUT AFTER THESTORMOTHER FAMILY MEMBERS LEFT THEAREA AND RE- SETTLED HERE ASWELL.BUSHT E SAYS EVENTUALLY SOMEWENT BACK AND NOW THEY'REDEVASTATEDL AL OVER AGAIN.<JIB LELAND PINDER IS IN THESTUDIO TO TELL US ABOUT HERPLAN TO HELP.BILL OR CANDACE,EBONY FIELDS SAYS MNYA PEOPLESHE KNOWS WERE NOT ABLE TOEVACUATE.THE STORM DEVELOPED ANDINTENSIFIED SOQUICKLY LEAVING THEM SHORT ONTIME, RESOURCES, AND MEANS.SHE'S OCNCERNED FOR ALL THOSEAFFECTED BUT ESPECIALLY HERMOTHER ALSONAMED IDA, WHO'S IN A NURSINGHOMEAND LIVES WITH DEMENTIA.STORM FILE VO FIELDS SAYSIT'SHEARTBREAKING TO SEE HERHOMETOWN TONR APART BY ANOTHERHURRICANE.FAMLY PHOTO SHE WANTS TO GETSUPPLIES NOTONLY TO HER MOTHER AND OTHERFAMILY AND FRIENDS BUT ALSOTO ANY OTHER RESIDENTS OF THENURSING HOME WHERE HERMOTHER LIVES.FEELING OTHERWISE HELPLESS SHEWASCOMPELLED TO TRY AND COLLECTRELIEF ITEMS.STORM FILE VO SHE'S ASKING FORADULTDIAPERS, WATER,NON PERISHABLEFOOD, CLOTHES, BLANKETS, ANDENTERTAINMENTLIKE PUZZLES FOR THE NURSINGHOME RESIDENTS.FIELDS SAY SHE'LL RENT A STORAGEUNIT TOSTORE ANY ITEMS SHE RECIEVES.IF IT'S SAFE SHE HOPES TAKETHOSESUPPLIES TO LOUISIANA IN A WEEKOR SO.4:01-4:17 "I HAVE FAITH.AND I KNOWTHAT, THAT I CAN DO THINGS THATMAN JUST CAN'T EVEN IMAGINE.BUTIFEEL THAT I CAN DO SOMETHING,YOUKNOW.SO RIGHT NOW I'M JUSTTRYING TO ASK PEOPLE TO DONATEWHAT THEY COULD."FAMILY PHOTO FIELDS SAYSGENERATORS KICKED IN AND SHE WASABLE TO TALK WITH SOMEONE ATTHE NURSING HOME ABOUT HER MOMLAST NIGHT BUT HAS NOT HADANY LUCK TODAY.IF YOU WANT TOLEARN MORE ABOUT HER EFFORTSHE'S SRTATED A GO FUND MEUNDER THE NAME "IDA'S DAUGHTER."YOU CAN ALSO EMAILE HR ATEXODUSRISING