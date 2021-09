Miracle of Innocence among supporters ready to help Kevin Strickland

SATURDAY TO HELP WITHRECOVERY EFFORTS.MORE THAN 40 YRSEAAGO - KEVIN STRICKLANDWAS CONVICTED OFTRIPLE MURDER.ADVOCATES AND THEJACKSON COUNTYPROSECUTOR BELIEVE HEWAS WRONGFULLYCONVICTED - AND A NEWLAW COULD BE THE KEYTO HIS EXONERATION.THE LAW ALLO AWSPROSECINUTG OR CIRCUITATTORNEY TO FILE AMOTION TO VACA ATEJUDGMENT IF THEY HAVEINFORMATION THECONVICTED PERSON MAYBE INNOCENT ORWRONGFULLY CONVICTED.PROSECUTOR JEANPETERS BAKER SAYSTHERE'S NO PHYSICALEVIDENCEON CNECTINGSTRICKLAND TO THECRIME.PLUS, THE WOMAN WHONAMED HIM AS A SUSCTPE- RECANTED HERTESTIMONY.PETERS BAKER FILED THEMOTION TO FREESTRICKLAND.THE COURT SEA THEARING FOR THURSDAYMORNING.AS K-S-H-B 41 NEWSREPORTER ANDS REGUTIERREZ SHOWS US,THERE'S A GROUP READYTO HELP STRICKLAND IFTHE COURT DECIDES HECAN GO FREE.AT THUDARSY'S HEARINGWE EXPECT THE COURTWILL EXAMINE EVIDENCE,LISTEN TO WITNESSES ANDARGUMENTS-IF THE JGEUDTHROWS OUT KEVINSTRICKLAND'S CONVICTIONTHERE'S A NETWORK OFSUPPORTERS READY TOHELP STRICKLAND LIVELIFE AS A FREE MAN.Darryl Burton/Founder of MiracleofInnocence"Once he gets out, he wot n'know anything, you know, thisworld is gonna be a foreignworld to h" imDARRYL BURTON KNOWSTHAT FEEL ALL TOO WELL13 YEARS AGO YESTERDAYHE WAS EXONERATEDAFTER SERVING 24 YEARS.DURING HIS TIME INPRISON, HE MET KEVINSTRICKLAND WHO IN 1979WAS CONVICTED OFTRIPLE MURDER INKANSAS CITY MISSOURITHAT MANY NOW BELIEVETHERE IS CLEAR ANDCONVINCING EVIDENCETHAT HE ISNN IOCENT.Darryl Burton/Founder of MiracleofInnocence"hate anbid tterness, heworked it out on the handballcourt and in weights and justkept his, mshielf out of harm'sway"DESPITE THE JACKSONCOUNTY PROSECUTORSAYING HE'S INNOCENT...MISSOURI GOVERNORMIKE PARSON WON'TPARDON HIM...AND THE ATTORNEYGENERAL'S OFFICE ISFIGHTING AGAINST HISRELEASE.Darryl Burton/Founder of MiracleofInnoncce"He's devastated.

His mind isin a state of confusion andisbelief.

You know, and I'mjust say to him, if you seethis,don't give up, you know, don'tresign yourself to giving upand just, you know, don't opstfighting"IF A JACKSON COUNTYJUDGE EXONERATESSTRICKLAND FOLLOWINGTHURSDAY'S HEARINGBURTON IS READY TO HP ELSTRICKLAND SECUREIDENTIFICATION,TRANSPORTATION,HOUSING AND EVEN A CELLPHONE LIKE HE DID THWIFELLOWXO ENEREE RICKYKIDD TWO YEARS AGO.THOUGH BURTONREALIZES STRICKLANDFACE A LONG JOURNEOFYEMOTIONAL HEALING.Darryl Burton/Founder of MiracleofInnocence"At first there's going toe bsome elation, excitement joy,but then it's gonna dawn onhim how much time he's lost.All the years, he's been gone,he's gonna reflect back towhen he was an 18 year oldkid"KEVIN STRICKLAND IS SETTO APPEAR IN FRONT OFTHE JUDGE THURSDAYMORNING AT 8:30 HERE ATTHE DOWNWNTOCOURTHOUSE.JUDGE KEVIN HARRELLWILL BE PRESIDING.IN KANSAS CITY.

