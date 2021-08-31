SKODA FABIA STYLE in Brilliant Silver Driving Video

The fourth-generation FABIA continues ŠKODA’s extraordinary success story of offering all you need and a little more.

Twenty-two years after its debut, the popular small car is more emotive and dynamic than ever before.

This is the first FABIA to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform.

It is the most spacious car within its segment and boasts further enhanced comfort features as well as a plethora of new safety and assistance systems. Classic brand qualities, such as excellent value for money, high functionality and a host of Simply Clever features, make this car the perfect entry-level model to the ŠKODA range.