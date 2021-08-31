Fire crews from Southern Nevada head north to help fight Caldor Fire

WEBSITE -- K-T-N-V DOT COM.NEW AT -11-...THE CALDOR FIRE.....NEAR "LAKE TAHOE"..... QUICKLYPROMPTING GOVERNOR STEVESISOLAK..... TO ISSUE A STATE OFEMERGENCY...NOW...OUR FIRST RESPONDERS ARESTEPPING UP.... TO HELP OURNEIGHBORS.... TO THE NORTH.A TASK FORCE OF FIRSTRESPONDERS FROM... THE CLARKCOUNTY... NORTH LAS VEGAS...AND PAHRUMP FIRE DEPARTMENTS AREON TIRHE WAY THERE RIGHT NOW.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...JOHN DOMOL TALKED WITH SOME OFTHE FIREFIGHTERS.NEVADA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTREQUESTED THE HELP AND THESOUTH SIDE OF THE STATE ANSWEREDTHE CALL WITH 20 OF ITS FINEST."I think everybody that’sgetting deployed on thisassignment is extremely excitedto be able to go up and helpout."WITH MORE THAN 50,000 PEOPLEEVACUATED... THE CALDOR WILDFIRECONTINUES TO EXHAUST RESPONDERSUP NORTH.AND NOW OUR REGION IS BEINGASKED FOR HELP."It’s a great thing.

It showsthe camaraderie that’s sharedamong fire departments and firstresponders."LOCAL CREWS’ RESOURCES ARE BEINGSTRETCHED THIN, SO OURCONTINGENT WILL ANSWER THESTANDARD EMERGENCY CALLS TOPROVIDE RELIEF.AND NO MATTER THE MISSION, IT’SLOOKED AT WITH A SENSEF PR OIDE."It means a lot for us to beable to extend our hand to ourbrothers up north."IT’S A VETERAN CREW GOING OUT TOTHE TAHOE AREA... SO NERVES AREA NON-ISSUE."More butterflies than anything.I’m kind of excited just to goup there and see what we haveand lend a hand where we can."AND IF THIS MANAGES TO SAVELIVES AND SAVE HOMES, THAT’S ALLTHAT MATTERS TO THIS HEROES."We just really hope that we cango up there and provide thatextra helpha tt thosedepartments need right now."AND THEY PLAN TO BE UP THERE FORAS LONG AS TWO WEEKS.REPORTING IN NORTH LAS VEGAS,JOHN DOMOL 13 ACTION NEWS.AND....GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAKTHANKING...... LOCAL FIRSTRESPONDERS ACROSS THE STATE!HE WROTE QUOTE..."THANK YOU TO LOCALLEADERS...FIREFIGHTERS...AND...FIRST RESPONDERS ACROSSNEVADA.... WHO ARE ANSWERING THECALL.... FROM NEVADA EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT."HE WENT ON TO SAY......EV"NADANS HELPINGNEVADANS..... DEFINES OUR BATTLEBORN SPIRIT.ON BEH