Horrific Bomb Attack on Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — At least 95 people were killed and 150 others wounded as a bomb was detonated by IS-K, the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State group, at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport last Thursday, according to the BBC.

The Pentagon said 13 U.S. service personnel were killed when the bomb went off outside the ‘Abbey Gate’ area of the perimeter, which is controlled by U.S. troops and allows civilians access to evacuation flights, according to The Indian Express.

Large crowds had been camping outside the area as they waited to enter the airport at the time of the explosion, which occurred at around 6 p.m.

Cited by the BBC, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said a suicide bomber was wearing a suicide vest and a smaller device when he made his way towards the perimeter fence and detonated the device.

According to a separate account cited by the BBC, one attacker also fired into a crowd of people, although reports also claimed Taliban guards had fired into the air.

On Thursday The Pentagon had initially said that there had been two explosions, the first at the Baron Hotel, near the airport's perimeter.

But on Friday it changed this account, saying that there was in fact only one.