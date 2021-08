Pentagon release picture of last US soldier leaving Afghanistan | Oneindia News

USA completed it military withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 year war and Pentagon released the picture of the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.

The photo posted by the Defense Department shows Maj.

Gen.

Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17.

