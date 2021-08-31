People Call Me 'Fat' - But I'm Proud Of My Lymphedema | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN with lymphedema is proudly showing off her condition through a series of photoshoots.

Theresa, from Texas, developed the condition which causes an abnormal build-up of fat cells at age seven.

After years of bullying and harassment on the street, Theresa is now proudly flaunting her condition through professional photoshoots.

She told Truly: “I want to help change beauty standards, showing off my body as it is and letting everybody know that it’s okay to be a bigger body.

Be proud of the body that you have, don’t constantly try and change it and try and look like other people.

Just own what you have, and be proud and confident to be who you are.” https://www.instagram.com/theresasweetpeach/