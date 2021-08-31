Covid-19 update: India reports 30,941 new cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
India recorded 30,941 fresh Covid cases and 350 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The increase in daily cases has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

