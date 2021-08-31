Covid-19 update: India reports 30,941 new cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India recorded 30,941 fresh Covid cases and 350 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
The increase in daily cases has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.
#Covid19 #Kerala #CoronaDeaths
India recorded 30,941 fresh Covid cases and 350 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
The increase in daily cases has been driven by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.
#Covid19 #Kerala #CoronaDeaths
India reported 42,909 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 380 fresh fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll has..
India reported 45,083 new Covid-19 cases and 460 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The increase in daily cases..