Geronimo’s owner ‘disgusted’ after alpaca is put down

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca says she is ‘disgusted’ after government vets put down the animal against her will – after it contracted bovine TB.

Speaking at her farm in Wickwar near Bristol, Helen Macdonald also accused the government of incompetence and bullying.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn