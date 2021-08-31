Caldor Fire Threatening Homes In Meyers

The wildfire burned into Christmas Valley overnight and is threatening homes in Meyers and it inches closer to South Lake Tahoe.
The wildfire burned into Christmas Valley overnight and is threatening homes in Meyers and it inches closer to South Lake Tahoe.
New evacuations have just been ordered as the Caldor Fire rages to the east and South Lake Tahoe, shutting down another major..
Flare-ups and spot fires from the Northern California blaze have surpassed Highway 50, a major thoroughfare between Sacramento and..