Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 3, 2021

Top 10 MCU Heroes That Have Also Been Villains

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:06s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 MCU Heroes That Have Also Been Villains
Top 10 MCU Heroes That Have Also Been Villains

These marvel good guys have dabbled in darkness.

For this list, we’ll be looking at heroes in the cinematic universe who had comic book counterparts that embraced their dark side.

These marvel good guys have dabbled in darkness.

For this list, we’ll be looking at heroes in the cinematic universe who had comic book counterparts that embraced their dark side.

Our countdown includes Iron Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage

10 best family movies on HBO Max

After a long day of school and work, it’s time to settle in with the whole family and enjoy a marvelous movie night at home. But..

Mashable