Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Dow Movers: NKE, WBA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 24.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.5%.

Nike is showing a gain of 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.5%, and Merck, trading up 0.6% on the day.

