Pentagon Releases Photo of Last Soldier To Leave Afghanistan

According to U.S. Central Command chief Gen.

Frank McKenzie, the last C-17 U.S. military plane left Kabul on Aug.

30 at 3:29 ET.

The Pentagon shared a photo of the last soldier to depart, Maj.

Gen.

Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division.

The Defense Department said the photo marked the formal "ending [of] the U.S. mission in Kabul.".

I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the mission to evacuate American citizens, third-country nationals and vulnerable Afghans, Gen.

Frank McKenzie, via statement.

Every single U.S. service member is now out of Afghanistan, Gen.

Frank McKenzie, via statement.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "under 200 and likely closer to 100" American citizens remain in Afghanistan.

Gen.

McKenzie said he believes "our Department of State is going to work very hard to allow any American citizens that are left.".

I believe that we're going to be able to get those people out.

I think that we're also going to negotiate very hard, very aggressively to get our other Afghan partners out, Gen.

Frank McKenzie, via statement.

The weapons have just shifted, if you will, from the military realm to the diplomatic realm, Gen.

Frank McKenzie, via statement