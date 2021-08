Indian Envoy To Qatar meets Taliban leader in Doha, raises concern about terrorism | Oneindia News

An Indian envoy met a leader of the terrorist group in Doha, Qatar's capital; India's GDP showed remarkable growth as it shot up to record a 20.1 per cent rise in the April-June period; Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar’s win medals in Tokyo Paralympics; Today, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeared to support the renovations at Jallianwala Bagh.

#IndianEnvoy #Taliban #AfghanCrisis