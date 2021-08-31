Daily Dividend Report: THG,UBSI,CSR,ATRI,KBAL

United Bankshares, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable September 24, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021.

The dividend payout of approximately $45.2 million on 129.2 million shares is payable October 1, 2021.

The year of 2020 represented the 47th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders.

Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

Centerspace announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.72 per share/unit, payable on October 11, 2021, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

This represents a $0.02 increase over the prior distribution and the first increase in over 10 years.

"The Board and Management are committed to responsible capital allocation; we are pleased to be positioned to grow our distribution after a five-year transition to a focused owner-operator of apartment homes," said Mark O.

Decker Jr., President and CEO.

Atrion today announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.75 per share to $1.95 per share.

Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock.

This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

Kimball International announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2021.