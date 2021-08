Sommelier Tries 12 Celebrity Wines

Sommelier André Mack returns to sample 12 wines made by celebrities, giving his expert opinion on their quality, taste, and value.

From rosé wines by Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, and Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie through Jay-Z's Brut champagne and a Chenin blanc from Dwayne Wade, André will determine once and for all whether fame translates into wine making skill.