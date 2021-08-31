Everything Rita Ora Does In a Day

- Hi, I'm Rita Ora, and thisis everything I do in a day.[smooth music]I wake up, I open my eyes and I smile.And then I get woken upwith a knock on the door,usually by my assistant or my alarm clock,depending on the urgency,if I'm up or not basically.Well, it really dependsif I hear my alarm clock.That's the honest truth.I set like the most annoying iPhone noisethat everybody knows, the...[imitates alarm beeping]I don't even know if I'm doing it right.But honestly, I do it like every minute,because I love a snooze.I mean, I probably snooze as much as I canuntil I get the knock on the door.So realistically, it's the alarmand then it's the human alarm.And then I think to myself,I'm going to have a good day today.So then I stretch, I getup, I wiggle my toes.I put them on the floor.I go into the bathroom and I do a wee.It's true, everyone goes to the bathroom.You go to the bathroom andyou go to the bathroom.After I go to the bathroom,I look at myself in the mirrorand say, "Wow, you're gorge."'Cause you know, affirmations, people.Affirmations, manifest, manifest.And then I wash my face with cold water,because it wakes me up.And I usually just do like a foam wash,because in the nighttimeI do like a scrub.You never want toover-exfoliate or over-scrub.And in the morning I dolike a nice, easy foam.And then I put on my face creamand then my eye cream and mylip balm and then my glasses.Everyone usually asks me,I don't believe you, but I really don't.I'm not on my phone asmuch as people think.I really try and make a conscious effortto not look at my phone,especially before breakfast.I like to really enjoy theprocess of kind of likewaking up and being calm,because I know as soonas I look at my phone,it's like... [imitates machine gun fire]So I really try and enjoy my breakfast.I love making breakfast,so I really try and takethat time for myself.My friends might not agree with me,but I'm a really goodbreakfast cook, okay?Now I can't really cook anything else,but breakfast is my go-to.Like, I'm good at scrambled eggs.I make sure the cheese is just melted.That's if I'm not on a diet.And then I do like the salt and pepperand I don't use butter, I useolive oil the European way.And then I do a bit ofsausages, if I have any.Bacon, avocado, and youknow, everything for me,it's like really relaxing.I put on music, I open a windowand I just sit and thenI enjoy my breakfast.I have to have hot sauce.Apple juice is a must andan Earl Grey with lemon.That's like my, that's my breakfast.So then after breakfast, Ineed to shower.

Everyone does.So I go and I shower.So then I'm like, "Ah, this feels great.I have a full belly.

Thank you."I brush my hair out and Ire-cream and then the day starts.Depending on, again, thelateness of my waking up,I usually go to the gymfirst, put my gym clothes onand put my hair up in a ponytail,put on a little bit ofhydrating cream and a capand some sunglasses and I'm out the door.I take the car to the gym ormaybe I take my bike sometimes.I love the gym.

It's a recent thing.You know, I feel likeeveryone has their timeand their own relationship with exercise.And so for me, it's taken me a long timeto understand the mentalbenefit of exercise.And so now I really can't really functionwithout physically moving my body.So I do weights.

I do alot of kind of bike work.I don't love cardio.I don't think I know anybodythat does, but it's a must.So I do like 10, 15 minutes of cardioand then I hit the weights.'Cause for me, I justwant to be like strong.I just want to be like ripped.So after I make mydramatic effects at the gymof being like, "Why doI do this to myself"every single time, it starts to get betterand then I feel greatand then I go back homeand I have another shower.Wow, saying it out loud,I take a lot of showers.And then I start to getdressed for the actual day.Usually after the gym, I wait 'til lunch,but I might have a smoothie.You know, I might make likea protein shake at home.I live with my NutriBullet.It's actually a bit disturbing,You know, and then I get on with it.I try not, I only have three meals a day.I try to not snack.It's really difficult,because I love food.So then what happens is Iusually have hair and makeup,you know, depending on what I'm doing,if I'm just going to the studio,then I just wear like sweatsand I'm in the studio and I'm working.But if I'm actually doingsomething like this, for example,I'm doing a photo shoot orwe're doing an appearance.It's about two, three hours of glam.And I, basically, you know,sit down and that's when the phone starts.That's when I'm like,the scrolling begins.This is what my handis very used to doing.So maybe I should just dothis while I'm explainingthe scrolling gestures of life.I do, obviously, Instagram.TikTok has become a new thing for me.I just love watching peopledance.

Is that weird?I love watching people danceand I like watchingpeople miming to songs.What is even happening?And then I like watching dogs on TikTok.And then I also like watching like babies.I dunno, I have no idea what's going on.And then sometimes I likewatching, like pranks,like when people get pranked.So when I'm in hair and makeup,I usually wear just like along oversized rock'n'roll tee.No socks, I kind of putmy feet up on the chair.I'm very relaxed.The music starts playing,I get in my zone.I'm on my phone and startdoing emails and texts.And then the outfits come in a rack.I mean, it really sounds like a movie,but the outfits come in a rackand I start picking what I like.And then usually I'mlike, yeah, I love that.And then I change my mindwhen hair and makeup's doneand I'm like, actually let's put that on.I love fashion obviously,so I try and wear asmany things as possibleall at once, which thestylist is not proud of.We're in the middle of the dayand, you know, I get snacky.So I'm kind of like lookingat the time like, oh,when's lunch, when's lunch?Might have a nut or two.May even have a beef jerky,if I'm feeling lucky.You know, I have lunch, whichis like a salad or chicken,usually just protein witha vegetable of some sort.I've always just sortof been a clean eater.I really think I get it from my mum.My mum's very into her health,especially since she hadher own health issues,so she's very into what'sin the ingredients,like what is in whatand I think that justtrickled down to us as kids.So I'm very aware of like what I eat,if it's clean, if it's not.So I try to stick to likeprotein and clean saladsor vegetables and hummus, I love hummus.If it's a work day, it'susually very focused.Everyone's on the samepage.

It's very work work.I don't really like to alldiggle-dangle around town.I like to just get things done.So after I get thingsdone, I can then relax.I can't even mentally likerelax if I don't finish work.Whenever I'm in a car,I usually plug in my music and I play it.I can't really drive in acar without music playing.Check in with my family,depending on the time zones,usually being in America,you know, in the UK,it's kind of late there, soI'm usually saying good night.FaceTime my parents, speakto my sister and my brother,and have a little FaceTime with my cat.That's my family check-ins.I think it's very importantto check in with the family,so I try to do that as much as I can.I'm usually done with all my appearances,probably around 8, 7, 8 o'clock.Depending on how tired I am, you know,usually I would go grabsome dinner with the team,talk about the day, let off some steam.It's usually my favorite partof the night.

[clicks tongue]I'm ordering dinner.I think if I have to,you know, I will host,I'm a great host.I'm a great cheeseboard maker.I'm a great drink pourer.But now the making ofthe food, not so great.So I'd probably do a little deliver.So when everyone goes homeand I'm kind of back on my ownand it's just really like quiet,I tend to like put on a bitof music, usually the TV.I love watching Netflix.

Ilove binge-watching everything.I can't wait to justlike, take the day off,wash the day off andget in bed and watch TV.It's my favorite.

I lovewatching everything.I'm one of those peoplethat if you suggest iton like my home page, I'm pressing play.It takes me about three seconds to scroll.I never really understand my friendsthat are like scrolling for 45 minutesand they just fall asleep.I'd rather fall asleep tosomething that's not so great,rather than find something that's greatand then you're too tiredbecause you spent yourwhole time scrolling.[sighs] Personal experience.Anyway, I watch a lotof murder documentaries.I like watching murder mysteries.You know, they're all pretty dark.I like watching murder mystery shows,because there's a sense of, like, reality.Obviously it actually happened,so I'm very intrigued tosee, I guess, how people are,you know, I'm very, mymom's a psychiatrist,so I'm always thinking aboutlike a psychological thrilleror like something that hasthat kind of thread to it.You know, I'm very into that.I think the human brainis extremely interesting.My nighttime routine, really,it's about 10 o'clock,9:30, 10, sometimes 11.So my friends laugh at me,because I have a whole bedtime ritual.I have a humidifier.I also have like a, youknow, essential oil situationto make the house smell nice.I'm so into my smells, candles,anything that can makeit smell like a spa.And then I have a lot ofcreams by the side of my bed.Some of them actually have,you know, like body creams.I really love to do my hand cream.And then I put a lot oflavender essential oilson my pillowcase.And whenever my friendscome and they crash,they're like, I can't breathe.There are a hundred differentsmells going on in this room.What is going on?But it's always very relaxing.Sometimes I've got incensegoing on.

There's a lot of sage.It is a bit overwhelming,but I like smells.And then I brush my teeth,electric toothbrush.Thank you, my dentist.

He'll like that.You know, I scrub the makeup off.I use a face scrub.I kind of go in, I always use a cloth,stomping on the nighttime creams,like the oils and the overnightcreams and the eye creams.And that's it.Usually I speak to my sister and I'm like,what time am I up tomorrow?She'll like, "I'll bethere at so-and-so's time."And then I put my alarm.During the night, it could be funny.I feel like there couldbe a lot of things,'cause who really can control themselveswhile they're sleeping?I mean, let's be honest.I've been told that Idon't move in my sleep.Sometimes I wake up andI hit the bathroom again.I take out my contact lenses.So as you can imagine, Ican't see where I'm going.It's always a drama.It's always a mystery.Never know where I'mgoing to end up, you know?And then I kind of getright back into sleep.I love sleeping.

I'm a big sleeper.So, and then I kind of drift away, really.I think that's it.

I really just pass out.I love sleeping, guys.

Ireally do.

[clicks tongue]