Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ with Jeremy Renner | Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

It stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Aidan Gillen, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

Mayor of Kingstown Release Date: November 14, 2021 on Paramount+ After you watch Mayor of Kingstown drop a review.

