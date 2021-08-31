Cam Newton Reacts To Patriots Release On Instagram: 'I'm Good'

Cam Newton is taking his release from the Patriots in stride, telling fans not to feel sorry for him on Instagram.
WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton analyzes the move, which he says sends a message to everyone in the locker room.
Cam Newton is taking his release from the Patriots in stride, telling fans not to feel sorry for him on Instagram.
WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton analyzes the move, which he says sends a message to everyone in the locker room.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
WBZ TV's Steve Burton talks to Liam Martin about the Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday.